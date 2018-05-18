18 May 2018

Lake Chad Basin - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #14, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

from US Agency for International Development
Published on 17 May 2018
HIGHLIGHTS

  • Upcoming rainy season prompts concerns of additional humanitarian needs, flooding-related access constraints, and increased disease risk

  • FEWS NET projects Crisis levels of acute food insecurity will persist in parts of Chad and Niger through September

  • Relief actors express concern regarding increases in military-related displacement

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • The upcoming June-to-August rainy season will likely prompt additional humanitarian needs for an estimated 536,000 vulnerable people in northeast Nigeria, according to the Operational Inter-Sector Working Group (OISWG)—the body responsible for humanitarian inter-sector coordination activities in northeastern Nigeria, comprising UN agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and other stakeholders. USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) partners are preparing for rainy season by pre-positioning supplies, training staff on responding to potential disease outbreak, and bolstering disease surveillance, among other activities.

  • The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) projects continuing Crisis— IPC 3—levels of acute food insecurity in Chad’s Lac Region and some areas of Niger’s Diffa Region through September, citing the adverse impacts of insecurity on livelihoods, market activities, and population displacement.

  • Ongoing insecurity in Cameroon’s Far North Region remains a primary concern of relief agencies and hindrance to the delivery of humanitarian assistance. In response, humanitarian organizations—including USAID partners—are implementing additional safety and security measures to access populations in need and provide basic services, such as emergency food assistance, health, protection, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services.

