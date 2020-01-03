03 Jan 2020

Lake Chad Basin - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 03 Jan 2020
Download PDF (352.25 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Armed actors execute four aid workers in northeast Nigeria

  • Flooding in October and November across the Lake Chad Basin leads to displacement and increased humanitarian needs

  • Heightened conflict limits reach of humanitarian activities in northeastern Nigeria

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Violence, including organized armed group (OAG) attacks, continues to impact civilians and relief organization personnel across the Lake Chad Basin region, ￼. On December 13, armed actors executed four aid workers abducted in July in northeastern Nigeria. In Lac, a mid-December OAG attack resulted in the deaths of 14 civilians, as well as five injuries and 13 comprising ￼Cameroon’s Far North Region, Chad’s Lac Region, Niger’s Diffa Region, and ￼northeastern Nigeria’s Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states ￼abductions.

  • Acute food insecurity persists throughout the Lake Chad Basin and may worsen in some areas in the coming months, according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWSNET). Many people in some areas of northeastern Nigeria are currently facing Emergency—IPC 4—levels of acute food insecurity, while some populations in inaccessible areas may be at risk of experiencing Famine—IPC 5—levels of acute food insecurity. Additionally, some populations in bordering areas of Diffa, Far North, and Lac will likely face Stressed—IPC 2—or worse levels of acute food insecurity until at least early 2020.5 Heightened food insecurity largely due to conflict continues to drive displacement throughout the region.

  • ￼Recent heavy rains and subsequent flooding have damaged infrastructure, destroyed crops, displaced populations, and restricted humanitarian access, resulting in acute humanitarian needs across the Lake Chad Basin. Flooding has affected at least 220,000 people as of late November. ￼

  • The 2020 Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO), launched by the UN on December 4, appealed for $500 million and $317 million to meet urgent humanitarian needs in Chad and Cameroon, respectively, representing slightly increased requirements compare with 2019 requests. Meanwhile, the UN slightly reduced the financial requirements for both Niger and Nigeria, citing increased impediments to the delivery of humanitarian aid.

