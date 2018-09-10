10 Sep 2018

Lake Chad Basin Cholera Outbreak Update - 10 September 2018 (Week 35)

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 10 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (702.06 KB)

Situation Overview
- Over 27,000 cholera cases and 510 deaths have been reported as of week 35 in Lake Chad Basin (LCB). This is 10 times more than the average cholera caseload over the past four years.
- Nigeria is the most affected country with 24,000 cases. The outbreak has spread into Cameroon and Niger (on week 27).
- Major cities or market places (Maradi, Madarounfa, Gaya, Yaounde, Douala, Maiduguri, Bauchi, Kano…) have confirmed cholera cases.
- Cholera is an acute diarrheal disease that can kill within hours if left untreated. It is caused by consuming food or water contaminated with the Bacterium Vibrio Cholerae.
- More than 6 million people are living in outbreak areas.

Critical Concerns
- The region is facing floods and heavy rains creating an ideal environment for the outbreak to spread.
- Major cities are now impacted. In the coming weeks it is crucial to contain the outbreak.
- Cholera is often a cyclical disease. The last two major outbreaks in the region were in 2010 and 2014. An outbreak in 2018 is consistent with the 4 year cycle.
- Only vulnerable population of Borno, Bauchi and Adamawa (Nigeria) have been vaccinated recently. ICG did not approved vaccination in Maradi (Niger) but new submission is planned for Dosso.
- Many Western African countries have made real progress toward elimination of cholera and this regional outbreak could waste efforts.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.