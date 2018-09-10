Lake Chad Basin Cholera Outbreak Update - 10 September 2018 (Week 35)

Situation Overview

- Over 27,000 cholera cases and 510 deaths have been reported as of week 35 in Lake Chad Basin (LCB). This is 10 times more than the average cholera caseload over the past four years.

- Nigeria is the most affected country with 24,000 cases. The outbreak has spread into Cameroon and Niger (on week 27).

- Major cities or market places (Maradi, Madarounfa, Gaya, Yaounde, Douala, Maiduguri, Bauchi, Kano…) have confirmed cholera cases.

- Cholera is an acute diarrheal disease that can kill within hours if left untreated. It is caused by consuming food or water contaminated with the Bacterium Vibrio Cholerae.

- More than 6 million people are living in outbreak areas.

Critical Concerns

- The region is facing floods and heavy rains creating an ideal environment for the outbreak to spread.

- Major cities are now impacted. In the coming weeks it is crucial to contain the outbreak.

- Cholera is often a cyclical disease. The last two major outbreaks in the region were in 2010 and 2014. An outbreak in 2018 is consistent with the 4 year cycle.

- Only vulnerable population of Borno, Bauchi and Adamawa (Nigeria) have been vaccinated recently. ICG did not approved vaccination in Maradi (Niger) but new submission is planned for Dosso.

- Many Western African countries have made real progress toward elimination of cholera and this regional outbreak could waste efforts.