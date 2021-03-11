Lagos State and WHO to leverage on polio resources to strengthen public health interventions

Lagos, 10 March, 2021 - In Lagos, the Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and World Health Organization Representative (WR) in Nigeria agreed to leverage on Polio resources to strengthen continuity of quality essential health services. The goal is providing integrated people-centered health services across the state for Universal Health Coverage and health security.

The pledge to make WHO’s support all-inclusive and maximize the existing partnership was made at the Government House in Lagos on 10 March 2021 during a courtesy visit by the WR to the Governor.

In his remarks, the governor specifically acknowledged that, Lagos has “Received tremendous support and we have an enduring good work relationship with WHO through the State Ministry of Health and related agencies.” On the government’s health agenda, Mr Sanwolu assured Dr Mulombo that Lagos State remains the centre of excellence in health demonstrated by the success of the COVID-19 response despite being the epicenter of the pandemic in Nigeria. He specified that the State has a functional health insurance scheme and primary healthcare system to ensure protection of its over 20 million citizens from poverty while making essential health services accessible to all when and where needed. He also restated his commitment to providing adequate funding for the health sector with over 12% of State budget appropriated for health in 2021.

It is on record that Lagos has a strong system to detect and respond to Public Health Emergencies of International Concern as seen in Ebola outbreak of 2014 and the on-going COVID-19 response since February 2020. This is useful considering its strategic location in sub-Saharan Africa and increasing population.

In his opening remarks, the WR appreciated the Governor for the prompt manner the State prepared and responded towards containment of disease outbreaks. He applauded, “The state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic which has been outstanding. The operations of the Incident Command by the Incident Manager have succeeded to contain the first wave of the pandemic and again on course in controlling the second wave.

Dr Mulombo noted that 2021 is the year of COVID-19 vaccine which is undoubtedly a stimulus and therefore urged Lagos State to recommit and show leadership in the roll out of the vaccine to ensure quick coverage and equity. Finally, the WR pledged that the WHO and other UN Agencies will continue to provide technical support to Lagos State towards achieving its health and broader development agenda.