The key to fairness is inclusion: Communities call for greater involvement in aid Northeast Nigeria - June 2021

This bulletin presents an overview of the findings from Ground Truth Solutions’ in-depth, qualitative interviews with 24 recipients of CVA to cover basic needs.

We conducted eight interviews in each of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States, Nigeria, in March 2021. Specific locations were the local government areas (LGAs) of Jere (Borno State), Michika (Adamawa State), and Bade (Yobe State).

Interviewees in Borno State received e-vouchers from Save the Children; in Yobe, e-vouchers from the World Food Programme (WFP); and in Adamawa, unrestricted cash from the Danish Refugee Council (DRC).

This study was designed to further explore themes identified during quantitative perception surveys, namely preferences of aid modality and perceptions of fairness in programming. As such, we did not design the interviews to evaluate the selected programmes individually, but to reveal general perceptions and recommendations relevant to all CVA actors.

The Cash Barometer is an independent accountability mechanism that combines standardised face-to-face surveys with user-centred research to allow cash recipients to provide feedback on cash and voucher assistance and to participate in decision making.