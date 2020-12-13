Katsina Students’ Abduction: Government has not learnt from Chibok, Dapchi

Plan International, a non-governmental organisation working on girls’ rights has expressed the view that the Nigerian government has not learnt from previous incidents of kidnap of students in boarding schools in the country. According to the Country Director of Plan International Nigeria, Dr. Hussaini Abdu, “the abduction of students of Government Boys Science Secondary School in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State by unknown individuals is an indication that the nation and government has not learnt from the unfortunate incidents of abduction of 276 girls from the Chibok Secondary School in Borno State in 2014 and another set of 110 girls at the Government Girls' Science and Technical College. Dapchi, Yobe State in 2018.”

“Following the two previous incidents and other occurrences of kidnap of students in boarding schools across the country, the Nigeria government by now should have put in place adequate security arrangements to ensure safety of children learning and kept in the care of schools and education authorities everywhere in the country, especially in such locations susceptible to attacks by non-state armed groups,” said Abdu. He also noted that Nigeria incidentally is one of the first group of 37 countries that endorsed the Safe Schools Declaration (SSD) on May 29th 2015.

According to Abdu, “Nigeria is one of the first 37 countries that endorsed the Safe Schools Declaration on the 29th of May 2015 at which governments expressed commitments to ensuring protection and continuation of education in conflict situations”. The country director said that in view of this and efforts by both state and non-state stakeholders to support government in having a reliable safe school policy and implementing framework, there should be by now adequate protection for Nigerian children in schools.

While calling for a quick headcount of the students to ensure we have a clear picture of how many students are missing, Abdu also called on the Nigerian federal government, the Katsina State government and all relevant security agencies to ensure rescue of all abducted and missing students and that they are returned unharmed. In addition, he demanded that “it is time that the governments at both federal and states across the country prioritise ensuring protection of schools and also build capacities of communities to protect schools as well as in early warning signals.” Noting that the country is scheduled to host a global conference on the Safe Schools Declaration (SSD) in 2021 and making reference to a September 2020 statement credited to the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu in commemoration of the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, that “we as a nation are committed to observe all relevant international conventions that are contributory to the protection of schools and learning centres and facilities from attack”, the Plan International Country Director said “It is unacceptable that students in our schools are still being abducted and the whole nation appears helpless.”

