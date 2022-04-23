K4D Helpdesk Report - Malaria, HIV, and TB in Nigeria: Epidemiology, Disease Control, and Interventions

There is an abundance of available evidence on the effectiveness of interventions aimed at preventing, detecting and treating malaria, TB and HIV in Nigeria.

The evidence suggests that future interventions concerning these three diseases should focus on health systems strengthening, considering each of the 6 WHO building blocks. Therefore, this review is structured around the building blocks for each disease.

This is part of a Knowledge, Evidence and Learning for Development (K4D) programme series of reports looking into Epidemiology of Malaria, human immune deficiency virus (HIV) and tuberculosis (TB) across a set of African Nations.

