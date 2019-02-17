17 Feb 2019

Joint statement on the postponement of the 2019 elections in Nigeria

Report
from ECOWAS, African Union, Commonwealth Secretariat, International Republican Institute, European Union, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel
Published on 16 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (471.21 KB)

We, the Heads of the international election observation missions and the United Nations present in Nigeria, have taken note of the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the 2019 general elections due to logistical and operational challenges.

While we note that this decision has caused disappointment for many, we call on all Nigerians to continue to remain calm and supportive of the electoral process as INEC works to implement its new timeline.

We urge INEC to use this time to finalise all preparations and ensure that the new election dates are strictly adhered to. We encourage INEC to provide regular updates and information to the public on its preparations in the coming days and weeks to enhance confidence and trust in the process.

As we continue to closely observe preparations across the country, we stand in solidarity with the people of Nigeria in their desire for credible and peaceful elections.

  1. Economic Community of West African States Election Observation Mission - Her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Former President of Liberia

  2. African Union Election Observation Mission - His Excellency Hailemariam Desalegn, Former Prime Minister of Ethiopia

  3. Commonwealth Observer Group - His Excellency Dr Jakaya Kikwete, Former President of the United Republic of Tanzania

  4. Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa Election Observation Mission - His Excellency Rupiah Banda, Former President of Zambia

  5. European Union Election Observation Mission - Maria Arena, Belgian Member of the European Parliament

  6. National Democratic Institute/International Republican Institute Election Observation Mission - His Excellency Festus Mogae, Former President of Botswana and Her Excellency Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga, Former President of Latvia

  7. Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Ambassador Boubakar Adamou, Director of African Political Affairs

  8. United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.