Joint Health Staff Survey: Protection of Health Care in Northeast Nigeria

Northeast Nigeria is one of the more challenging humanitarian contexts globally. Nearly a decade of conflict between militias and the Nigerian military has killed more 350,000 people and severely damaged key infrastructure.

In September of this year, the IRC surveyed 477 frontline health care workers in northeast Nigeria to learn more about the challenges they face. This survey intended to identify incidents of violence against health care as experienced by health care staff since early 2021. It also set out to gain a more detailed sense of these workers' perspectives on the causes and impact of this violence and how solutions meant to prevent or respond to this violence could become more effective.

To learn more, read this report.

KEY FINDINGS

❖ The survey shines a light on the high levels of insecurity health workers across the BAY states are exposed to. In September 2022, 477 frontline health workers provided their perspectives on the main risks they face, the root causes of these concerns and priority interventions required to reduce the violence, and its impact on the population. (see section Methodology)

❖ Four out of 10 respondents have been exposed to an attack against health care since the start of 2021. The findings show the repetitive nature of such violence: 80% of those who experienced one incident, experienced at least one more. The majority of attacks were reported in Borno. However, the large number of attacks reported outside of Borno State confirm that health workers and communities continue to face severe risks all across the northeastern part of the country. (Characteristics of the violence)

❖ The most commonly reported incidents are direct attacks on facilities and the kidnapping of health staff. These attacks are directly linked to a lack of services in inaccessible areas, with armed groups forcefully taking staff and health resources to service non-state armed group members and communities in areas with limited health services. (Kidnapping)

̈Health workers are targeted because they are perceived to be critical to the society and government, and attack on them is believed to cause severe damage on the society, governments and humanitarian entities efforts in health response. ̈ (Nurse, Yobe)*

❖ Thirteen health staff were killed in the 50 incidents reported. In addition to the direct impact on the lives of staff and patients, the impact of these incidents on the health system is far reaching: a combined 2,356 working days, or 6.6 years, were missed by health staff following the incidents reported. (Effects on the health system and population)

❖ The results also provide an indication of the impact of such violence on the psychological wellbeing of the population: almost 80% of the respondents who experienced an attack reported one or more symptoms of heightened distress. However, support is limited - Almost half of the respondents who witnessed an incident did not receive any type of formal support after this attack. (Effects on the health system and population)

❖ After 46% of reported incidents, communities faced additional difficulties accessing needed health services. Patients are afraid to visit the clinic or stay overnight and violence leads to even more shortages in staff and medicines. Respondents reported that nutrition services were impacted in one third of the incidents reported (Effects on the health system and population)

❖ Recommendations by experts show that this growing concern requires concerted efforts by all who care about the safety of staff, and right to health, in the northeast of the country. The required interventions range from the implementation of meaningful humanitarian access strategies, additional funding to keep facilities safe, to ensuring accountability for identified perpetrators. (Recommendations)