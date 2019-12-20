20 Dec 2019

Joint Education Needs Assessment: North-East Nigeria, November 2019

Report
from Norwegian Refugee Council, UN Children's Fund, Save the Children, Plan International, Government of Nigeria, Terre des hommes Foundation Child Relief, iMMAP, REACH Initiative, Street Child
Published on 30 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.63 MB)

Executive Summary
Introduction and Methodology

• This assessment was led by the Education in Emergencies Working Group (EiEWG) in collaboration with partners across north-east Nigeria, in order to provide information for 2020 EiEWG strategy and planning. Specifically, it aims to provide an overview of the education situation in selected Local Government Areas (LGAs), with regards to school status and closure, attendance and enrolment, inclusive education, infrastructure, teaching and learning, teachers and other education personnel, and protection. It further aims to fill specific information gaps with regards the status and potential of closed schools, and caregiver preferences on programming to increase attendance amongst out-of-school children.

• The assessment used a mixed methodology, comprising a secondary data review between 16 September and 7 October 2019, and primary data collection between 23 October and 6 November 2019. Primary data was collected in 19 LGAs through 7 semi-structured Key Informant (KI) interviews with Education Secretaries, 352 structured Key Informant interviews and direct observation in schools, and 20 Focus Group Discussions with 183 caregivers of out-of-school children. Findings apply only to the situation in LGAs assessed and cannot be generalised further to LGAs not covered (see map below).

