Joint Approach for Nutrition and Food Security Assessment (JANFSA) in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States

Executive Summary

The conflict in Nigeria’s three north eastern states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) continues to undermine social stability and economic development due to the scale of displacement, disrupted livelihoods and diminished agricultural production due to the protracted nature of the crisis, which has consequential impact on the food security and nutrition situation. United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and World Food Programme (WFP) with the support of the government of Nigeria through the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), conducted a Joint Approach for Nutrition and Food Security Assessment (JANFSA) in order to gain updated insights into the evolution of the nutrition and food security situation in BAY states and further explore linkages and interrelationship between both constructs, with the aim to better inform programmatic decisionmaking.

Nutrition Situation

Findings showed that prevalence of global acute malnutrition (GAM) remains at serious levels in several domains, particularly in Borno and Yobe states. The prevalence of GAM was higher among boys compared to girls in all domains with the exception of Northern Adamawa and Central Borno. Age disaggregated findings show that prevalence of GAM was highest among children in the younger age cohorts (6-11 and 12-23 months) compared to older counterparts under the age of five. Some of the drivers of malnutrition were poor dietary diversity, low rates of exclusive breastfeeding (particularly in Yobe), incidence of common childhood illnesses (fever, diarrhoea, cough etc.) and poor water, sanitation and hygiene practices. Under five mortality rates among children under five exceeded the emergency threshold in Southern Adamawa and Northern Yobe B, but was also very high in all domains of Adamawa, Central Borno A, South Borno, Northern Borno, MMC & Jere, Northern Yobe A and Southern Yobe.

Moreover, the nutrition situation of women of childbearing age (15 to 49 years) was assessed during the survey considering the critical role they play in the nutrition outcome of children, their families and the community at large.

Findings revealed that adolescent women aged 15 to 19 years were six times more likely to be malnourished (17.8 percent) compared to adults aged 20 to 49 years, which is a worrisome trend.

Food Security Situation

Overall, 39 percent of households in BAY states were food insecure, 32.5 percent and 6.5 percent of which were moderately and severely food insecure respectively. The domains with the highest prevalence of food insecurity were Central Borno A, Central Borno B, East Borno, Southern Yobe (bordering some parts of Borno), Northern Adamawa and Southern Adamawa, where prevalence rates exceeded 40 percent. In most of these domains, insecurity was found to be a cross cutting challenge, which hampers access to land for farming, the functioning of markets, and access to agricultural inputs.

Additionally, one of the drivers of food insecurity in Southern Adamawa was seasonal flooding, which was a peculiar shock encountered in the domain. Contrariwise, food insecurity was lowest in MMC & Jere and Southern Borno where the ongoing food and livelihood assistance, coupled with improved security conditions and recovering livelihoods appear to have impacted positively on households' purchasing power and access to food. Among households in the three north eastern states, reliance on less preferred foods remained the most frequently reported coping strategy (63 percent), but reduction in number of meals (44.9 percent) and reduction of portion size of meals (41.8 percent) were also commonly used. The use of livelihood based coping strategies was also found to be commonplace as 65 percent of households have used one or more of such strategies to bridge gaps. Moreover, one in every five (20 percent) of households in BAY states resorted to emergency coping strategies, which depicts depleted productive assets with consequential implication for future productivity, deepened vulnerability and invariably, food security of affected households.

Linkage between Nutrition and Food Security

The findings indicate that predictors of stunting, acute malnutrition and underweight were either individual based (sicknesses, dietary pattern and behavioural) or household based (dietary diversity, food expenditure share, socioeconomic status, use of coping strategies etc.).

The risk of stunting among children in a given household could be heightened by factors related to poor hygiene practices, poor dietary diversity and use of coping due to constraints to access food and sicknesses, which corroborates existing body knowledge about the multisectoral nature of the underlying drivers of malnutrition. Moreover, acutely malnourished children were negatively affected when they had diarrhoea, did not meet minimum meal frequency, or were from households with poor diets with limited dietary diversity (household dietary diversity score) and higher food expenditures, with household dietary diversity score (HDDS) being the predictor with the highest negative impact on wasting. The strong correlation between household dietary diversity, which is a key composite indicator of food security and malnutrition, again demonstrates the inextricable linkage between malnutrition and food security. The likelihood of being underweight by children was negatively affected (statistically significant) by presence of diarrhoeal episodes, failure to meet the requirements for minimum meal frequency or minimum diet diversity, or socio-economic status of households (poor households). These negative effects were most pronounced within children that were girls, or children from households with poor diversified diets (HDDS), or those that used emergency coping strategies, and/or with few assets (wealth index). The household size was also found to be a predictor for being underweight among children with larger households having more odds of hosting an underweight child, which could be underscored by high level of competition for available food.

Conclusion and Recommendation

Findings from this study support existing body of knowledge regarding the complex and multisectorial drivers of malnutrition (Health, WASH, food security etc.). Therefore, government, humanitarian and development actors need to collaborate effectively under a common framework to provide multi-sectoral response that are integrated with nutrition, food security, livelihoods, health, and WASH, in order to tackle the malnutrition and food insecurity, and other drivers of both constructs (WASH challenges) in parallel. These interventions, integrated with social and behavioural change communication (SBCC), should be tailored to the most vulnerable such as poorest conflict affected households with little or no assets, households with vulnerable members such as pregnant women and children, households with limited livelihood opportunities and female headed households, considering the finite nature of humanitarian, development and government resources.

However, the SBCC component of the intervention should target the entire population regardless of socio-economic or vulnerability status considering the widespread poor dietary diversity, hygiene practices and exclusive breastfeeding practice.