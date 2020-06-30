IRC Statement regarding Northeast Nigeria

New York, NY, June 29, 2020 — We are deeply shaken by reports of a release of a video showing an IRC Nigeria colleague in captivity. The colleague in the video is a humanitarian aid worker, dedicated to assisting children affected by conflict in Nigeria. We appeal to his captors to release him immediately and without condition. Aid workers must never be a target. The IRC is working to secure the safe return of our colleague to their family.

The IRC has been working in Nigeria since 2012 and began working in Northeast Nigeria in 2014.