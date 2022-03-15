IRC statement regarding missing staff members in Monguno, Nigeria

Abuja, Nigeria, March 15, 2022 — The International Rescue Committee (IRC) confirms that following a security incident at an IRC facility in north-eastern Nigeria on Thursday 10 March, three individuals, including one IRC staff member, are currently missing. These individuals were all employed to support vital humanitarian relief efforts in the region. The IRC is deeply concerned for the safety of the missing persons and is fully cooperating with the all relevant authorities. For operational reasons, we cannot comment further at this time.

The IRC has been working in Nigeria since 2012, providing life saving support to communities in Nigeria affected by natural disasters, armed conflict and other poverty related issues. The IRC runs eight field offices in northeast Nigeria and a country office in Abuja, the capital. The IRC continues to operate life saving programs across Nigeria including health, nutrition and water, sanitation and hygiene services.

ABOUT THE IRC

The International Rescue Committee responds to the world’s worst humanitarian crises, helping to restore health, safety, education, economic wellbeing, and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster. Founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, the IRC is at work in over 40 countries and over 20 U.S. cities helping people to survive, reclaim control of their future, and strengthen their communities. Learn more at www.rescue.org and follow the IRC on Twitter & Facebook.