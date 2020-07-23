IRC grieves over the loss of colleague in Nigeria

New York, NY, July 22, 2020 — The IRC strongly condemns the senseless execution of our colleague, Luka Filibus, and his fellow humanitarian captives. We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by this news. Luka and his family were forced to flee their home, and he was still compelled to alleviate the suffering of children. He dedicated his life to protecting children and to help lessen their trauma in the face of crisis. His colleagues in Nigeria remember him always with a smile on his face. We grieve with Luka’s family and will do everything we can to support them through this challenging time.

We condemn this barbaric treatment and demand the immediate return of his remains to his family. The killing of aid workers is a violation of international law. Aid workers must never be a target.