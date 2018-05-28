IOM Rapid Assessment: Nigeria Flash Report | Storm Damage to IDPs Sites (27 May 2018)

With the onset of the rainy season in Borno State, strong winds and sandstorms have wreaked varying degrees of damage to infrastructures at displacement sites, including camps and camp-like settings. It has been observed that heavy wind storms which usually precede rain falls in north-east Nigeria frequently cause damage to properties, especially emergency shelters and tents (self-made and constructed) built to support the affected population in north-east Nigeria. DTM’s rapid assessments conducted after these heavy storms aim to ascertain the scope of damages and inform a coordinated response.

Following heavy storms on 22 May 2018, IOM carried out an assessment to determine the level of damage inflicted at IDP sites in Gwoza, Jere and Konduga LGAs of Borno State. Assessments indicate that out of the 44 camps assessed, 11 sites sustained severe damages of varying degrees to emergency shelters, latrines and shower points. Lesser impacts of recent storms were observed at 33 IDP sites.