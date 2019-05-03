IOM Rapid Assessment: Nigeria Flash Report | Storm Damage to IDPs Sites (02 May 2019)

With the onset of the rainy season in Nigeria’s north-eastern State of Borno, varying degrees of damages are expected to infrastructures (self-made and constructed) in camps and camp-like settngs, as the rains are more often than not accompanied by very high winds and have been known to cause serious damage to properties.

On 2 May 2019, IOM carried out an assessment to ascertain the level of damage sustained in camps and camp-like settngs due to rainfall the previous day. 16 camps where affected in Kaga, Dikwa,

Gwoza and Bama. The worst-hit of the camps assessed was the 20 Housing Unit Camp in Gwoza LGA with 177 damaged shelters and 215 partially damaged shelters which has left and estimated 392 HH without shelter.

Other affected camps are; Aisha Buhari Camp, SDP Low Cost Camp, NRC Camp, Magistrate Camp in Kaga LGA; GSS Camp, Wakane Camp in Gwoza LGA; Masarmari Camp, Fulatari Camp, Agric Camp, Alhaji Bashir Camp, Kilagoru Camp, Motor Park camp, Bulabulin Camp, Sangaya Camp in Dikwa LGA and Banki camp in Bama LGA.

Major complaints in the assessed camps were lack of shelter repair kits and lack of drainage. Subsequent rainfall is expected to cause flooding in the assessed camps. Construction and cleaning of drainage have to be carried out as a preparedness measures in all camps.