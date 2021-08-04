IOM Nigeria: Perception assessment report, June 2020

BACKGROUND

Since the last quarter of the year 2019, Corona Virus Disease COVID 19 pandemic has been a global concern affecting most countries. Nigeria also got affected on the 27th February, 2020 where it recorded its first case of COVID 19 in the county. The case is the first to be reported in Nigeria since the first confirmed case was reported from China in January 2020. As at the time of this assessment, Nigeria has recorded over 24,000 confirmed cases of COVID 19 with over 8,000 discharged and over 500 deaths.

The conduction of this assessment was carried out in Borno state being, that has over 450 confirmed cases of COVID 19. The International Organization for Migration through its Mental Health and Psychosocial Support program in coordination with the MHPSS WG conducted an assessment to understand the perception of the affected communities in Borno state.

OBJECTIVES

This assessment aims to gain insights into the community perceptions of COVID-19, in 3 LGA (Ngala, Gwoza (Gwoza and Pulka) and MMC (Teachers Village and Bakasi camp)) of NE Nigeria, as one of the steps towards tackling COVID-19 stigma affecting persons with COVID-19 and their family members, as well as misconceptions of the virus that won’t help to prevent spreading the disease. Findings would inform what sort of measures and key messages are suitable and pertinent for the context of NE Nigeria, that can be implemented through informal education, counselling, community mobilization suitable, awareness and psychoeducation. Gaining insights into perceptions will be done through assessing knowledge, beliefs, attitudes, and behavior of the community members regarding COVID-19 in NE, Nigeria.