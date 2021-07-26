IOM Nigeria / Maiduguri Sub-Office: IOM Nigeria Emergency Response - 2020 Annual Report

CONTEXT

The over a decade-long conflict in north-east Nigeria has created one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world expanding also to neighbouring Cameroon, Chad and Niger. Particularly affected are Borno, Adamawa and Yobe or the so-called BAY states which host the highest number of internally displaced populations (IDPs) that continues to rise. As of November 2020, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) identified 2,144,135 IDPs or 441,361 households which is a significant increase compared to December 2019 when 2,039,092 IDPs were recorded. More than 90 per cent of IDPs have been displaced due to the resurgent violence and 39 per cent have been displaced more than once. The Year 2020 was particularly challenging as the COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation leaving 10.6 million people in urgent need of assistance. About 80 per cent of the people in need are women and children, two groups most exposed and vulnerable to gender-based violence. Both IDPs and host communities are further affected by the deterioration of livelihoods, food insecurity and poverty as well as lack of essential services.

IOM’S RESPONSE

Despite the challenging environment, IOM seeks to ensure a cohesive and integrated approach to protection, guaranteeing sustainable assistance to affected populations through a multifaceted approach that encompasses the following thematic areas:

Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), Shelter, Non-Food Items (NFI), Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM), Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Livelihood Assistance and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS). IOM is also responsible for managing nine humanitarian hubs for humanitarian partners to use. Interventions contributing to the improved conditions of vulnerable populations are closely coordinated with the Federal Government of Nigeria and other humanitarian partners. Alongside the humanitarian efforts, IOM has also worked towards operationalising the humanitarian-development-peace nexus. Initiatives have been designed to promote dialogue, restore access to basic services, and boost local economies by facilitating trade and income generation, constructing or rehabilitating community infrastructure, and raising awareness on the benefits of peace.