IOM Nigeria / Maiduguri sub-office: IOM Nigeria emergency response - 2019 annual report

BACKGROUND

Since 2015, north-east Nigeria has been confronted by a protracted humanitarian emergency characterized by armed conflict, forced displacement and grave violations of civilians’ human rights and dignity. This situation continued to deteriorate due to resurgent violence, substantially reversing the humanitarian gains of previous years. In addition to other structural factors, conflict is deteriorating the livelihoods of the population, increasing food insecurity and poverty, worsening lack of access to development opportunities, and limiting access to essential services. In 2019, out of the total population of 13.4 million people living across Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States, 7.1 million people were estimated to require humanitarian assistance (Humanitarian Needs Overview, 2019). Additionally, nearly 1.8 million people remain internally displaced and, from those in need (7.1 million), an estimated 80 per cent are women and children (USAID, Lake Chad Basin - complex emergency, 2020).

IOM EMERGENCY RESPONSE OPERATIONS

By working closely with the Government of Nigeria and other humanitarian partners, IOM has been providing direct lifesaving humanitarian assistance through the provision of Shelter, Non-Food Items (NFI), Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM), Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Livelihood Assistance and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS). Additionally, through the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), IOM collects real-time information on the location and the composition of crisis-affected populations, placing the DTM as the key tool and leading source of data for thorough emergency response. IOM is also responsible for managing 9 humanitarian hubs on behalf of partners responding to the crisis.