Nigeria
IOM Nigeria Flash Report: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (4 June 2020)
Attachments
OVERVIEW
The crisis in North Central and North West, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) frequently leads to the displacement of local populations.
Recent attacks affected 677 individuals, including 4 injuries and 11 fatalities, in Batsari and Dan Musa LGAs (Katsina) and Kajuru LGA (Kaduna) between 1 - 4 June 2020. The attacks damaged major buildings and facilities causing people to flee to neighboring communities.
A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and needs.
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.