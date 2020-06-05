IOM Nigeria Flash Report: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (4 June 2020)

OVERVIEW

The crisis in North Central and North West, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) frequently leads to the displacement of local populations.

Recent attacks affected 677 individuals, including 4 injuries and 11 fatalities, in Batsari and Dan Musa LGAs (Katsina) and Kajuru LGA (Kaduna) between 1 - 4 June 2020. The attacks damaged major buildings and facilities causing people to flee to neighboring communities.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and needs.