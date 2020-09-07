IOM Nigeria Flash Report: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (31 August - 6 September 2020)

OVERVIEW

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to fresh wave of population displacement.

Latest attacks affected 330 individuals, including 54 injuries and 13 fatalities, in Doguwa LGA of Kano State, Kankia, Sabuwa LGAs of Katsina State and Isa LGA of Sokoto State between the 31 August - 4 September, 2020. While 15,519 individuals were displaced due to flooding in Kaduna, Katsina, Plateau, Kano and Zamfara States. The attacks caused people to flee to neighboring localities.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and immediate needs.