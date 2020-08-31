IOM Nigeria Flash Report: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (24 - 30 August 2020)

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to fresh wave of population displacement.

Latest attacks affected 896 individuals, including 26 injuries and 11 fatalities, in Dan Musa, Musawa LGAs of Katsina State, Birnin Gwari, Chikun LGAs of Kaduna State between the 24 - 30 August, 2020. While 936 individuals were displaced due to flooding in Nassarawa and Zamfara States. The attacks caused people to flee to neighboring localities.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and immediate needs.