IOM Nigeria Flash Report: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (22 - 26 June 2020)

OVERVIEW

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to a fresh wave of population displacement.

Latest attacks affected 2,349 individuals, including 18 injuries and 3 fatalities, in Dandume LGA (Katsina) and Bukkuyum LGA (Zamfara) between 22 - 26 June 2020. The attacks caused people to flee to neighboring localities.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and immediate needs.