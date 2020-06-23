IOM Nigeria Flash Report: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (19 - 21 June 2020)

OVERVIEW

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to fresh wave of population displacement.

Latest attacks affected 278 individuals, including 4 injuries and 1 fatality, in Batsari LGA (Katsina) and Maru LGA (Zamfara) between 19 - 21 June 2020.

The attacks caused people to flee to neighboring localities.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and immediate needs.