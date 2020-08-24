IOM Nigeria Flash Report: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (17 - 23 August 2020)

OVERVIEW

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/ hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to fresh wave of population displacement.

Latest attacks affected 1,360 individuals, including 59 injuries and 21 fatalities, in Dan Musa, Faksari LGAs of Katsina State, Zagon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State and Bakura LGA of Zamfara State between the 17 - 23 August, 2020. While 2,396 individuals were displaced due to flooding in Katsina and Zamfara States. The attacks caused people to flee to neighboring localities.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and immediate needs.