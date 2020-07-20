IOM Nigeria Flash Report: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (13 - 19 July 2020)

Overview

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to fresh wave of population displacement.

Latest attacks affected 1,709 individuals, includ- ing 18 injuries and 5 fatalities, in Kajuru LGA of Kaduna State, Tureta LGA of Sokoto State and Bakura LGA of Zamfara State between 13 - 19 July, 2020. The attacks caused people to flee to neigh- boring localities.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and immediate needs.