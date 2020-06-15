IOM Nigeria Flash Report: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (13 - 14 June 2020)

Overview

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to fresh wave of population displacement.

Latest attacks affected 636 individuals, including 98 injuries and 11 fatalities, in Matazu LGA (Katsina) and Agatu LGA (Benue) between 13 - 14 June 2020. The attacks caused people to flee to neighboring localities.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and immediate needs.