IOM Nigeria Flash Report: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (10 - 16 August 2020)

OVERVIEW

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to fresh wave of population displacement.

Latest attacks affected 1,568 individuals, including 183 injuries and 18 fatalities, in Apa LGA of Benue State, Baure, Faksari, Sabuwa LGAs of Katsina State, Quan’pan LGA of Plateau State and Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State between the 10 - 16 August, 2020. While 960 individuals were displaced due to flooding and ice falls in Katsina, Zamfara and Plateau States. The attacks caused people to flee to neighboring localities.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and immediate needs.