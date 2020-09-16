IOM Nigeria Flash Report: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (07 - 13 September 2020)

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to fresh wave of population displacement.

Latest attacks affected 400 individuals, including 8 injuries and 1 fatality, in Charanchi, Sabuwa LGAs of Katsina State and Zagon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State between 07 - 13 September 2020. The attacks caused people to flee to neighboring localities. Also, 1,710 Individuals were displaced due to flooding in Zamfara State from heavy rainfalls that occured during the reporting period.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and immediate needs.