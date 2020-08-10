IOM Nigeria Flash Report: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (03 - 09 August 2020)

OVERVIEW

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by crim- inal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to fresh wave of population displacement.

Latest attacks affected 3,552 individuals, including 153 injuries and 40 fatali- ties, in Zagon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State, Akwanga LGA of Nassarawa State, Bassa LGA of Plateau State and Kaura Namoda LGA of Zamfara State between the 03 - 09 August, 2020. While 14,795 individuals were displaced due to flooding in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States. The attacks caused people to flee to neighboring localities.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and immediate needs.