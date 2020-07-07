IOM Nigeria Flash Report: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (01 - 05 July 2020)

OVERVIEW

The crisis in Nigeria’s North Central and North West zones, which involves long-standing tensions between ethnic and linguistic groups; attacks by criminal groups; and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways) led to fresh wave of populatton displacement.

Latest attacks affected 2,613 individuals, including 51 injuries and 30 fatalities, in Batsari, Faksari,

Kankara, Sabuwa LGAs of Katsina State and Gusau LGA of Zamfara State between 01 - 05 July 2020.

The attacks caused people to flee to neighboring localities.

A rapid assessment was conducted by field staff to assess the impact on people and immediate needs.