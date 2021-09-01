IOM Nigeria Flash Report: Population Displacement - North East Nigeria - Kala Balge LGA (Borno State) (31 August 2021)

The lingering conflict in Nigeria's North East Geopolitical Zone has been the major cause of widespread population displacement. Over 2 million persons have been forced to leave their areas of residence in search of safety and security in neighbouring wards and LGAs.

On 30 August 2021 at about 3:00am, a Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) carried out an attack in Rann A ward in Kala Balge LGA of Borno State, leading to a substantial wave of population displacement. Following the attack, a rapid assessment was conducted by DTM field staff with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enabling targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of the affected population.

As a result of the attack, a total of 1,769 individuals from 332 households were displaced from Klagaru Camp in Rann A ward of Kala Balge LGA in Borno State towards the neighbouring villages in Cameroon Republic. The villages where they are currently displaced are Bodo, Chingori, Biyamu, Madina and Baram Karaguwa in the Republic of Cameroon.