IOM Nigeria Flash Report: Population Displacement - North East Nigeria - Kaga LGA (Borno State), 03 May 2021

OVERVIEW

The lingering conflict in Nigeria's North East Zone has been the major cause of widespread population displacement. Over 2 million persons have been forced to leave their areas of residence in search of safety and security in neighbouring wards and LGAs.

On 26 April 2021, a Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) carried out an attack in Mainok ward in Kaga LGA of Borno State, leading to a substantial wave of population displacement. Following the attack, a rapid assessment was conducted by DTM field staff with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enabling targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of the affected population.

As a result of the attack, a total of 692 individuals from 135 households were displaced from Mainok ward of Kaga LGA in Borno State towards the neighbouring wards Benisheikh of Kaga LGA and Jakana of Konduga LGA of Borno State.