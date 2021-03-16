IOM Nigeria Flash Report: Population Displacement - North East Nigeria - Dikwa LGA (Borno State) (09 - 15 March 2021)

OVERVIEW

The lingering conflict in Nigeria's North East Zone has been the major cause of widespread population displacement. Over 2 million persons have been forced to leave their areas of residence in search of safety and security in neighbouring Wards and LGAs.

On 01 and 02 March 2021, a Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) carried out an attack in Dikwa LGA, leading to a substantial wave of population displacement. More than a week after the attack, former residents continue to seek refuge in other parts of Borno State. Following the attack, multiple flow monitoring assessments were conducted by DTM field staff with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enabling targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of the affected population.

Between 09 - 15 March 2021, a total of 1,580 people arrived at Dikwa Motor Park (Dusuman Ward in Jere LGA) from various camps and communities in Dikwa LGA. Their reported intended destination are locations in Jere and Maiduguri M.C. LGAs in Borno State.