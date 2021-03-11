IOM Nigeria Flash Report: Population Displacement - North East Nigeria - Dikwa LGA (Borno State) (09 March 2021)

OVERVIEW

The lingering conflict in Nigeria's North East Zone has been the major cause of widespread population displacement. Over 2 million persons have been forced to leave their areas of residence in search of safety and security in neighbouring Wards and LGAs.

On 01 and 02 March 2021, a Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) carried out an attack in Dikwa LGA, leading to a substantial wave of population displacement. Following the attack, a rapid assessment was conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enabling targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of the affected population.

The attack in Dikwa LGA affected approximately 27,857 individuals from Dikwa Ward and has caused a considerable movement towards Ajiri Ward located in neigbouring Mafa LGA. Other displaced persons fled to other LGAs, including the state's capital Maiduguri.