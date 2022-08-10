IOM Nigeria Flash Report: Population Displacement - North East Nigeria - Dalori I Camp, Konduga LGA (Borno State) (9 August 2022)

Overview

As part of the IDP relocation programme issued by the Borno State Government (BSG), Federal Training Centre Camp (Dalori I), located in the ward of Dalori in Konduga LGA, was closed between 04 August 2022 and 07 August 2022. Following this event, a rapid assessment was conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff to identify the destinations of the 7,478 IDPs (1,496 households) residing in Dalori I Camp, and to inform the humanitarian community.

Following the closure of the camp, numerous IDPs integrated in host communities in the wards Bale Galitmari (205 individuals), Mairi (821 indiviuals) and Old Maiduguri (289 individuals) in Jere LGA, and the wards Bolori II (988 individuals), Gwange III (242 individuals) and Maisandari (720 individuals) in M.M.C. LGA. All these host community locations are considered to be part of the urban area of Maiduguri Town. Additionally, an estimated 1,281 IDPs intend to go to Kasugula ward, and 334 individuals to Buduwa/Bula Chirabe (Banki) ward. Both wards are located in Bama LGA.

Furthermore, 148 IDPs moved to Gwoza Town in Gadamayo ward and 89 IDPs moved to Pulka/Bokko ward in Gwoza LGA. A total of 1,281 IDPs integrated in host community locations in Dalori/Wanori ward of Konduga LGA.