IOM Nigeria Flash Report: Population Displacement - North East Nigeria - Adamawa State (27 June 2022)

OVERVIEW

The lingering conflict in Nigeria's North East Zone has been the major cause of widespread population displacement. Over 2 million persons have been forced to leave their areas of residence in search of safety and security in neighbouring wards and LGAs.

On 20 June 2022, a Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) carried out an attack in Madagali ward in Madagali LGA of Adamawa State, leading to a wave of population displacement. Following the attack, a rapid assessment was conducted by DTM field staff with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enabling targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of the affected population.

As a result of the attack, a total of 665 individuals from 133 households were displaced from their communities in Madagali ward towards neighbouring localities within the same ward. The majority of those affected are refugees who are initially displaced from Cameroon. The displaced population is currently residing with residents in the host community and are in need of shelter, NFIs and food.