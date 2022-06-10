IOM Nigeria Flash Report: Population Displacement - North East Nigeria - Adamawa State, (10 June 2022)

OVERVIEW

Surging communal violence between ethnic and religious groups, and long-standing conicts between farming communities and with nomadic herders are prevalent across north-east Nigeria. These conicts are predominantly centered on disputes over land and cause great insecurity and widespread displacement across the region.

Between 06 to 09 June 2022, a series of clash between neighbouring Boshikiri community in Guyuk LGA and Kupte, Wuro Mallam Isa and Tudun Wada communities in Lamurde LGA in Adamawa state was reported which led to a wave of population displacement. Following this event, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) eld sta with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, prole and immediate needs of aected populations.

The latest clash aected a total of 1,300 individuals in 200 households in Lamurde LGA of Adamawa State who were forced to ee their locations of origin into Kupte Primary School camp and Tudun Wada Primary School camp in Lamurde LGA of Adamawa State. A total of 30 casualties were recorded and 70 shelters were damaged.