IOM Nigeria Flash Report: Population Displacement - Flood Incident: North East Nigeria, Song LGA - Adamawa State (19 July 2022)

OVERVIEW

With the onset of the rainy season in Nigeria’s northeastern state of Adamawa, varying degrees of damages have been reported in multiple locations in the region. Heavy rainfalls, accompanied by strong winds have caused serious damages to shelters and infrastructures.

On 17 July 2022, heavy rainfalls in Song LGA in Adamawa State resulted in the flooding of the Loko communities in the ward Song Gari. IOM’s DTM programme carried out assessments to ascertain the level of damage sustained in the affected communities. Over 1,200 individuals from 148 households were displaced from Song Gari Ward in Song LGA to neighbouring wards in the LGAs Gombi, Girei, Maiha and Yola North also situated in Adamawa State.

An estimated 148 individuals are currently residing in the Secretariat of Song LGA, while others left to stay with relatives in neighbouring LGAs. In total, 100 shelters were either damaged or flooded by storms, leaving a total of 100 households in immediate need of shelter. Four casualties were reported as a result of the storms. The affected population are in need of shelter, shelter repair kits, NFIs and medical services.