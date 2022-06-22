IOM Nigeria Flash Report: Population Displacement - Adamawa and Gombe State (22 June 2022)

OVERVIEW

Surging communal violence between ethnic and religious groups, and long-standing conflicts between farming communities and with nomadic herders are prevalent across north-east Nigeria. These conflicts are predominantly centered on disputes over land and cause great insecurity and widespread displacement across the region. In the state of Adamawa, between 06 to 09 June 2022, a series of clashes between neighbouring Dumna Ward (Boshikiri communities) in Guyuk LGA, and Laya Ward (Kupte, Wuro Mallam Isa and Tudun Wada communities) in Lamurde LGA in were reported. These clashes have led to new situations of forced displacement. Following these events, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) eld sta with the purpose of informing the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.

Additionally, on 11 June 2022, another communal clash was reported between the neigbouring Boshikiri community in Guyuk LGA of Adamawa State and the Nyuwar community in Balanga LGA of Gombe State. This is believed to be a spill over from the earlier clash between the Boshikiri community in Guyuk LGA and Kupte, Wuro Mallam Isa and Tudun Wada communities in Lamurde LGA in Adamawa State. As reported by key informants, the cause of these clashes is to be found in disputes over farming land.. The latest clashes affected a total of 8,559 individuals in 1,499 households in Lamurde LGA of Adamawa State and Balanga LGA in Gombe State. Some of the residents of these areas ed to temporary camps, others integrated in the local host community. The IDPs who were initially displaced in GDSS camp as a result of the clashes have now moved to the Bapitist Pastor's School in Dumna Ward of Guyuk LGA as school was in session. A total of 258 casualties were recorded and 413 shelters were damaged.

At the time of reporting, the Adamawa State Government has assisted the affected population in Tudu Wada Camp (Laya Ward), Baptist Pastor's School Camp (Dumna Ward) and host community locations in Lamurde LGA with food and NFIs. Also, UNICEF supported displaced populations in both camps and the host community of Munateri (Lamurde LGA) with NFIs. At the time of reporting the affected population in Nyuwar Ward in Gombe State has not received any type of support.