28 May 2019

IOM Nigeria Flash Report: IDP Relocation from Sabon Gari to Damboa (Update 2) - Damboa LGA (Local Government Area) 27 May 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 27 May 2019 View Original
As of 27 May 2019, a total of 9,432 individuals from Sabon Gari community were moved by the Military to Damboa town. The displaced population arrived in batches: 3,767 arrived on the May 21, 2,809 arrived on May 22, and 1,134 arrived on May 23 and the remaining 1,722 arrived within the period of May 24 - 27. Out of the displaced families, 142 households or 710 individuals were hosted in Unity Camp Phase 2, and 156 households or 717 individuals were accommodated in classrooms at GSSS Damboa (SSS Quarters). The rest of the displaced population or 8,005 individuals including the vulnerable groups are staying in the open areas without shelters.

The Military has approved the relocation of IDPs living in the open space to Technical Secondary School to stay temporarily once WASH facilities are upgraded and installed. IOM ETT has so far registered 2,017 households or 9,432 individuals.

Although the last batch of relocation exercise was done on 23 May, the displaced individuals have been coming on their own from Sabon Gari to Damboa Central reportedly trekking, the distance is approximately 52km.

