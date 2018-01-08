IOM Nigeria Flash Report | IDP Movement in Nganzai and Monguno LGAs | 05 January 2018

Nganzai, Monguno and Marte LGAs have recorded population movements that require humanitarian response. In Nganzai LGA, Gajiram received 2,406 individuals or 475 households, while Gasarwa received 1,051 individuals or 254 households between 4 and 29 December 2017. Majority of the new arrivals are IDPs from Burimari Camp in Jigalta ward, Nganzai LGA. The new arrivals mentioned that the reason for leaving Burimari IDP site is due to fear of insecurity following the withdrawal of military presence from the community.

Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) camp in Monguno LGA recorded arrival of 825 individuals from several locations in Zaga Ngalori and Kirenowa wards of Marte LGA between 30 December 2017 and 4 January 2018. The new arrivals reported that the military operation in the area triggered the movement. The DTM unit of IOM carried out an emergency registration and registered 825 individuals including 12 per cent men, 29 per cent women, 28 per cent boys and 31 per cent girls.