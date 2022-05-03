IOM Nigeria Flash Report #99: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (25 April - 1 May 2022)

Nigeria's north-central and north-west zones are afflicted with a multidimen-sional crisis rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). During the past years, the crisis has accelerated because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region.

Between the 25th of April and 1st of May 2022, armed clashes and banditry have led to new waves of population displacement. Following these events, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff to inform the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.

During the assessment period, the DTM identified an estimated 1,328 individuals who were affected by the attacks. A total of 1,306 individuals were displaced to neighbouring wards in the LGAs Giwa, Kauru and Kagarko in Kaduna State. A total of 31 casualties were reported, including 9 injuries and 22 fatalities.