IOM Nigeria Flash Report #98: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (18 - 24 April 2022)

Nigeria's north-central and north-west zones are aﬄicted with a multidimensional crisis rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). During the past years, the crisis has accelerated because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region. Between the 18th and 24th of April 2022, armed clashes and banditry have led to new waves of population displacement. Following these events, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staﬀ to inform the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of aﬀected populations.

During the assessment period, the DTM identified an estimated 3,222 individuals who were aﬀected by the attacks. A total of 3,190 individuals were displaced to neighbouring wards in the LGAs Guma and Gwer West in Benue State, Kware in Sokoto State and Gusau in Zamfara State. A total of 72 casualties were reported, including 40 injuries and 32 fatalities.