IOM Nigeria Flash Report #96: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (04 - 10 April 2022)

Nigeria's north-central and north-west zones are afflicted with a multidimensional crisis rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). During the past years, the crisis has accelerated because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region.

Between the 04th and 10th of April 2022, armed clashes and banditry have led to new waves of population displacement. Following these events, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff to inform the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.

During the assessment period, the DTM identified an estimated 1,507 individuals who were affected by the attacks. A total of 1,478 individuals were displaced to neighbouring wards in the LGAs Wurna in Sokoto State and Kajuru in Kaduna State, while 20 individuals affected in Rafin Iwa ward in LGA Sabuwa in Katsina State are still within the attacked ward. A total of 22 casualties were reported, including 13 injuries and 9 fatalities.