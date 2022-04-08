IOM Nigeria Flash Report #95: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (28 March - 03 April 2022)

Nigeria's north-central and north-west zones are afflicted with a multidimensional crisis rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). During the past years, the crisis has accelerated because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region.

Between the 28th March and 3rd of April 2022, armed clashes and banditry have led to new waves of population displacement. Following these events, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff to inform the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.

During the assessment period, the DTM identified an estimated 8,812 individuals who were affected by the attacks. In Chikun LGA, a train coming from Abuja and heading towards Kaduna was attacked on 28 March 2022. The attack affected 923 individuals on board, with 23 injuries and 11 casualties. Additionally, a total of 7,828 individuals were displaced to neighbouring wards in the LGAs Giwa, Kachia and Kagarko in Kaduna State, Sabuwa in Katsina State, Bassa in Plateau State, Rabah and Wurno in Sokoto State and Talata Mafara in Zamfara State. A total of 161 casualties were reported, including 100 injuries and 61 fatalities.