IOM Nigeria Flash Report #93: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (14 - 20 March 2022)

OVERVIEW

Nigeria's north-central and north-west zones are afflicted with a multidimensional crisis rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). During the past years, the crisis has accelerated because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region.

Between the 14th and 20th of March 2022, armed clashes and banditry have led to new waves of population displacement. Following these events, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff to inform the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect informa- tion on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.

During the assessment period, the DTM identified an estimated 4,216 individuals who were affected by the attacks. A total of 4,189 individuals were displaced to neighbouring wards in the LGAs Bukkuyum and Talata Mafara in Zamfara State, Wurno in Sokoto State, Kachia in Kaduna State and Gwer West in Benue State. A total of 65 casualties were reported, including 36 injuries and 27 fatalities.