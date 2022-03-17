IOM Nigeria Flash Report #92: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (07 - 13 March 2022)

OVERVIEW

Nigeria's north-central and north-west zones are afflicted with a multidimensional crisis rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). During the past years, the crisis has accelerated because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region.

Between the 7th and 13th of March 2022, armed clashes, banditry and the fear of future attack have led to new waves of population displacement. Following these events, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff to inform the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.

During the assessment period, the DTM identified an estimated 3,014 individuals who were affected by the attacks and an additional 6,808 individuals who were forced to flee their locations of residence out of fear of future attacks. A total of 9,798 individuals were displaced to neighbouring wards in the LGAs Anka in Zamfara State and Jibia and Faskari in Katsina State. A total of 89 casualties were reported, including 65 injuries and 24 fatalities.