IOM Nigeria Flash Report #87: Population Displacement - North West/North Central Nigeria (24 - 30 January 2022)

Nigeria's north-central and north-west zones are afflicted with a multidimensional crisis rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand larceny along major highways). During the past years, the crisis has accelerated because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region.

Between the 24th and 30th of January 2022, armed clashes between herders and farmers; and bandits and local communities have led to new waves of population displacement. Following these events, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff to inform the humanitarian community and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather representative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.