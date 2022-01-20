IOM Nigeria Flash Report #86: Population Displacement - North-west Nigeria: Zamfara State (06 - 17 January 2022)

OVERVIEW

Nigeria's north-central and north-west zones are afflicted with a multidimensional crisis that is rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups and involves attacks by criminal groups and banditry/hirabah (such as kidnapping and grand theft along major highways). The crisis has accelerated during the past years because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region.

Between the 06th and 17th of January 2022, armed clashes between bandits and local communities have led to new waves of population displacement in communi- ties located in the wards of Ruwan Jema, Nasarawa and Gwashi in Bukkuyum LGA of Zamfara State. Following these events, rapid assessments were conducted by DTM (Displacement Tracking Matrix) field staff to inform the humanitarian com- munity and government partners, and enable targeted response. Flash reports utilise direct observation and a broad network of key informants to gather repre- sentative data and collect information on the number, profile and immediate needs of affected populations.

During the assessment period, the DTM identified an estimated number of 10,558 individuals who were affected by the attacks. A total of 10,502 individuals were displaced to neighbouring wards in Bukkuyum LGA in the same Zamfara State and communities in the LGAs Gunmi and Anka. A total of 119 casualties were report- ed, including 63 injuries and 56 fatalities.

The displaced persons are in dire need of shelter, food and NFIs. They can be seen on the street without a place to stay, food, and the necessary NFIs such as blan- kets to withstand the harsh weather.